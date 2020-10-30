PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The unrest in Philadelphia is prompting Walmart to remove guns and ammunition off the sales floor in select states. Eyewitness News cameras saw some bullets scattered on the floor of a Walmart that was looted in Port Richmond earlier this week.
Walmart says it does not know when the products will be back on display but says customers can still purchase them.
The retailer took similar measures in June, during George Floyd protests.
