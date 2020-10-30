BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County youth pastor is behind bars after he’s accused of having boys send him nude pictures and videos on social media. Prosecutors say 30-year-old Sean Higgins pretended to be a teenage girl on Snapchat and Instagram in order to get the pictures and videos.
Higgins is the youth pastor at Harbor Baptist Church and is a teacher at the Harbor Baptist Academy.
Prosecutors have identified six possible victims, and none of them are connected with the church or school.
Investigators say Higgins used the name “Julia” or “Julie” Miller and they want any other potential victims to contact them.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Philly Police Open Investigation After Officer Smashes Car’s Windows With Mom, 2-Year-Old Inside During Protests
911 Calls, Body Camera Footage Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. To Be Released Nov. 4
Top Pennsylvania Election Official Expects Ballots ‘Overwhelmingly Will Be Counted By Friday’ Next Week
You must log in to post a comment.