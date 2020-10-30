PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers who vandalized an organization designed to help young people in Philadelphia during the recent unrest turned themselves in on Friday, and they were offered jobs. NOMO, which stands for New Options More Opportunities and is located on Broad Street, says two young men — 19 years old and 15 years old — came in and apologized for the damage.
“Whatever they were doing, they went about it the wrong way so we’re here to show them the right way,” NOMO Executive Director Rickey Duncan said. “Both gentlemen received jobs today, both are getting haircuts as we speak right now, they’re going on a mini shopping spree and they’re going to be prepared to work Monday morning.”
At NOMO, kids 12 to 18 earn a salary of $100 per week and cultivate skills to be used in the workforce.
