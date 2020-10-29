PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several streets in Center City have been shut down to traffic. City officials say the closures were put in place to deter vandalism and looting.
Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management says 8th Street to 20th Street, from Arch to Walnut Streets, is currently closed.
All residents and essential employees can access the area by showing an ID.
SEPTA service is not being impacted.
City officials did not say when the closures would be lifted.
