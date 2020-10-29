PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re voting in person, Philadelphia officials want you to be prepared. Extra safety precautions will be in place to not only guard your right to vote but also reduce your health risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are so many ways to vote in this year’s presidential election, and if you’re waiting until Election Day to do so, there are things you need to know.

If you are voting in person on Tuesday and not by mail or drop off, the city commissioner’s office says pay attention.

“They should really think about that first,” Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said, “because they’re going to be in there longer. It’s going to create a line and it’s going to create more time.”

Keeping you from spending as little time indoors while still getting your votes in is a priority for poll workers.

There are several recommendations from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health for when you go to cast your ballot: Wear your mask at all times; separate yourself from others in line and expect to wait; and once inside, you’ll be given disposable gloves for signing in and using the voting machines.

“Spend no more time than is necessary at the polling place to vote,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “The less time people are spending inside that means the less crowding there is, less opportunity for spread among voters and poll workers.”

They recommend being prepared, know who you’re voting for and your stance on propositions and if you wake up on Nov. 3 and feel ill, there’s a remedy for that as well.

“Tell a poll worker when you arrive. You can still vote,” Farley said. “No one is going to take away your right to vote, but you may need additional help and additional procedures so you can vote in a way that’s safe.”

The city commissioner’s office says deputy sheriffs will be at every satellite office to protect the voting process.

The health department also says rovers will be outside polling places that have been trained in safety procedures to help guide your experience.

