PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The attorney for the family of Walter Wallace Jr. says the 27-year-old was executed by two Philadelphia police officers while he was suffering a mental health crisis. The Wallace family plans to file a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family’s attorney says the video shows a person who’s clearly having a health health crisis. He says people can be heard screaming “he’s mental”. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/F4Q0XybLgg — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) October 29, 2020

The family is not calling for charges on the discharging officers, but they are calling for the city to invest in less lethal weapons for Philadelphia police officers.

The Wallace family says they believe a wrongful death occurred and a wrongful death suit will follow.

“I would like to see justice done for what they did to my son. I wouldn’t wish this on no one,” Kathy Wallace, Walter’s mother, said.

The family was given the opportunity to review the police body camera footage earlier today. However, the bodycam footage has not yet been released.

“Everybody needs to be accountable for what they did,” Walter Wallace Sr. said.

The family’s attorney, Shaka Johnson, says in the body camera footage, you can clearly see a man in a mental health crisis.

He goes on to say you can hear people screaming that Walter Wallace Jr. was “mental” seconds before he was fatally shot by police.

The family attorney says Wallace was executed. He says 14 shots were not necessary but 1 bullet would have stopped the threat. He says the city has failed residents once again. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/UZeEPThvAy — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) October 29, 2020

Johnson believes that Wallace was executed and that 14 shots were not necessary and one bullet would have neutralized the threat.

“When Mr. Wallace comes out of the house, at least on this video, we don’t hear him say anything. It seems to be a person in a cloud or a stupor or not appreciating the gravity of that particular moment, which would align perfectly with what the family was shouting, ‘He’s mental, he’s mental.’ He was behaving like a person who didn’t appreciate the gravity of the circumstances with officers saying, ‘Drop the knife, drop the knife, get on the ground.’ It’s just a lot of commotion and chaos,” Johnson said.

We are working with @PhillyPolice and @PhilaDAO to release the body-worn camera footage and the 911 call. We’ve reviewed the footage with Mr. Wallace’s family, and we hope to release it publicly soon. — Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) October 29, 2020

Mayor Jim Kenney said in a tweet that he hopes to release the body camera footage to the public soon.

