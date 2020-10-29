PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More looting was reported across Philadelphia, despite a citywide curfew that was issued following the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. More than half of the stores in a Northeast Philadelphia strip mall were vandalized overnight.

Businesses in Northeast Philly were damaged by vandals overnight on the third night of unrest following the death of Walter Wallace at the hands of police. Coming up, we show you how business owners here are helping each other to clean up this morning. pic.twitter.com/hOTpbs2kLv — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) October 29, 2020

One of the stores’ managers tells Eyewitness News it was around midnight Thursday when a group of about 12 to 15 people drove up to the shopping center on Solly Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst and went business by business, smashing windows.

The vandals smashed the doors and windows at the Acme, a cleaners and a Fine Wine and Good Spirits store, as well as at the Redz Bar and Grill.

“We were inside, and we were doing a couple of cleaning jobs and everything, trying to spruce the place up at the time and we seen a bunch of cars pull up so we hit the lights,” Redz Bar and Grill manager Kevin Donahue said. “As soon as we know, they came up with bats and just start smashing windows. We heard them smashing windows down the road, down Acme, liquor store, cleaners, but luckily they just smashed our windows and hightailed it out.”

Some owners say nothing was taken but they now have to clean up broken glass, board up and replace windows.

“It’s a new day but it’s also yesterday so I don’t know what to call it, but it’s clean up day, that’s for sure,” Donahue said.

No one was injured and so far no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, vandals also struck along the Main Line. A Lord & Taylor on City Avenue was just one of several businesses badly damaged. Lower Merion police tell Eyewitness News the window was broken around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Across the street on the Philadelphia side, the Luke Oil gas station was also damaged and a little farther down City Avenue, looters also struck the Target store.

