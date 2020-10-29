TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was unwittingly tricked into trolling the Republican candidate who is running for governor in Montana. Christie joined Cameo where he’s paid $200 to provide personalized video messages.
The Republican said he donates the money to a nonprofit group that helps those with mental health and substance abuse issues in New Jersey.
Christie told NJ Advance Media he received a request to encourage a man named Greg to return to New Jersey. It turned out the Greg was U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who once lived in New Jersey and is running against Democrat Mike Cooney for Montana governor.
a special message for @gregformontana pic.twitter.com/YEWM0dEi2S
— Mike Cooney (@CooneyforMT) October 29, 2020
Cooney tweeted the message and the Democratic Governors Association mentioned it in a news release saying, “Even former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie agrees — Greg Gianforte should go back to New Jersey.”
Shame on @CooneyforMT. Same to @DemGovs. I am doing Cameo to benefit a NJ charity that shelters & treats drug & alcohol addicted pregnant women & they send this misleading request and then push it out as a shot of @GregForMontana. I SUPPORT Greg Gianforte for Governor-absolutely! pic.twitter.com/ey1DB8sSBP
— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 29, 2020
Christie on Thursday criticized Cooney and the DGA on Twitter. Christie said he supports Gianforte.
” I am doing Cameo to benefit a NJ charity that shelters & treats drug & alcohol addicted pregnant women & they send this misleading request and then push it out as a shot of @GregForMontana. I SUPPORT Greg Gianforte for Governor-absolutely!” Christie tweeted.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Philadelphia City Council Passes Bill To Ban Use Of ‘Less Lethal’ Munition By Police Officers
West Philly Activist Anthony Smith, 3 Others Facing Federal Charges Related To Riots Surrounding George Floyd Protests
Health Officials Asking Pennsylvanians To Take COVID-19 Seriously As More Than 2,200 New Cases Reported
You must log in to post a comment.