PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Councilmembers addressed the unrest in the city Wednesday afternoon following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. City Council President Darrell Clarke said he is concerned that some businesses that were damaged by looting may not return.

“Please do not trash our own community. The long-term effects of businesses, stores — and I’m not talking about the property owners, I’m talking about the fact that there are so many people in those neighborhoods that work in those stores,” Clarke said.

The councilmembers reminded voters that several police reform proposals are on the ballot, including the establishment of a civilian-led oversight commission.

Protests and looting continued for a second night across the city Tuesday after the shooting death of Wallace Jr.

Protesters set fires and caused other property damage around 52nd and Chestnut Streets in West Philadelphia.

At least four officers were injured after they were hit with rocks and other projectiles.

Police in riot gear later moved in, clearing out the protesters from the neighborhood.

Other stores in Port Richmond were also left with major damage, with police commanders telling Eyewitness News many of the storefronts are a complete loss.

Wallace Jr., 27, was killed on Monday afternoon by two officers after, police say, he walked towards them and refused to drop the weapon. The family answered questions in front of their home Tuesday evening, giving a better idea of what happened leading up to the deadly encounter with police.

