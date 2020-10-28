PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have joined millions of Americans in casting their votes early. The Biden’s officially casted their 2020 presidential vote in Delaware less than a week before Election Day.
Joe and Jill Biden have officially cast their votes. Here they're wearing "I VOTED" stickers after early voting in Delaware this afternoon. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/kADGkgxeC9
— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 28, 2020
A photo of the Biden’s wearing “I Voted” stickers was posted on Twitter after they casted their votes.
There is less than one week until Election Day.
For the latest local information regarding the 2020 presidential election, visit the CBS Philadelphia Election Guide.
