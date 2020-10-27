PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A number of stores across Philadelphia have started boarding up their windows in anticipation of more looting. This comes after the civil unrest that transpired Monday night following the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia.

Cash registers were strewn across the parking lot, glass was shattered from a possibly entry and exit route and debris was left behind.

“My god what is this world coming to?” Bishop Daniel McCloud said.

Patients showed up to their Market Street Rite Aid only to find doors shuttered and no idea where or how to pick up their prescriptions.

“I’m wondering why no answer,” said resident Joyce McCloud. “I didn’t know until they got here they were closed.”

Pharmacies at a number of Rite Aid stores were hit and nearly a dozen CVS stores were robbed. With varying degrees of damage, some remain closed as crews work to repair the damage.

“It’s not going to get better, you know it’s going to get worse,” McCloud said.

“It’s really really sad and I don’t like that at all. It makes me not angry, but disappointed,” said West Philadelphia resident Mirvat Hammoud.

In addition to stolen prescription drugs, there were explosions across the city where ATMs were being robbed. The device at the BB&T bank in Chestnut Hill was repaired today after that blast.

Philly staple Dalessandro’s Steaks was back in business today with a broken window next to the ATM that was targeted.

Mayor Jim Kenney says the city will not tolerate vandalism or looting.

“We will continue to staff and man stores in the neighborhood to ensure we avoid this again,” Kenney said.

In the meantime, stores are preparing for the worst.

“We understand businesses are anxious and we’re anxious before the election, so we’re encouraging them to be prepared,” said Sylvie Gallier Howard with the Department of Commerce.

Everyone is boarding up in Center City pic.twitter.com/aKs0MTM5bR — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) October 27, 2020

A number of stores across the city plan on doing just that. Not only are they boarding up, they are also closing early.

If you aren’t sure if your pharmacy or store is open, go ahead and call first.

Stay with Eyewitness News and CBSPhilly.com for continuing coverage of the fatal police shooting and the unrest.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

‘It’s Not Going To Be A Dark Winter, It’s Going To Be A Great Winter’: President Trump In Pa. As COVID-19 Cases Surge

‘Bring My Dog Back, Please’: Man Bound To Walker Pleads For Safe Return Of Dog Stolen From Outside Holmesburg Wawa