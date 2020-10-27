PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A protest over the police-involved fatal shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr. turned violent in West Philadelphia and led to looting and vandalism of several nearby businesses. Police shot and killed Wallace, who was allegedly armed with a knife, after police say the man walked toward them near 61st and Locust Streets and refused to drop the weapon.

His killing led to a night of protests and riots in West Philadelphia.

Temple University police officers arrested a man who is suspected of looting a Foot Locker store in North Philadelphia. Police tell Eyewitness News the man allegedly broke into the Foot Locker located at Broad and Oxford Streets, just before 6 a.m.

The suspect’s car was reportedly full of stolen merchandise.

Officers also recovered a shotgun that was stolen from the store’s security guard.

Police also responded to looting and vandalism at the Family Dollar store at 52nd and Market Streets before 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Chopper 3 was over a Family Dollar store in West Philadelphia where looters could be seen going in and out of the ransacked store.

Rainbow, a retail clothing shop located at 52nd and Market Streets, was vandalized and looted. Some merchandise was left hanging on the store’s busted windows. This store was also damaged during the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

The store was repaired and opened later in the summer.

On Monday night, vandals hit the University City police substation at 40th and Chestnut Streets. They smashed windows and a glass door.

The looting and vandalism continues across Philadelphia in response to the fatal officer-involved shooting of a 27-year-old man who was armed with a knife on Monday. Cellphone video shows the victim, identified as Walter Wallace Jr., refusing to drop his weapon while approaching officers before being fatally shot.

At least 30 officers have been injured, as well as several protesters. A 56-year-old female police officer was hit by a car at 52nd and Walnut Streets. Police say she suffered a broken leg. Police say all of the officers injured are in stable condition. Other than the officer with a broken leg, they’ve all been treated and released from the hospital. Police say that most of the officers who were injured were hit with rocks, bricks, and other projectiles.

Also, at 52nd and Market Streets, a police SUV was set on fire.

Over 30 people were arrested overnight for various charges, including looting, rioting, and assaulting officers. Businesses looted included pharmacies, clothing stores and restaurants.

The shooting and subsequent violence are now being investigated by the police, as well as the district attorney’s office.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was on scene speaking with protesters on Monday night.

“I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation,” Outlaw said in a statement.

Stay with Eyewitness News and CBSPhilly.com for continuing coverage of the fatal police shooting and the unrest.

