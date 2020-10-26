Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden wrapped up an appearance in Delaware County. He was in Chester on Monday.
Biden criticized the president’s pandemic response, accusing him of giving up trying to control the virus.
Biden also said he won’t end fracking, as the president has alleged.
