BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An 18-year-old who was shot at Nockamixon State Park in Bedminster Township on Saturday has died. The family of Jason Kutt said Monday their son died from injuries he sustained in the shooting.
“It is with extreme heavy and broken heart that we share with you the passing of our son Jason Kutt due to a gunshot wound received on Saturday at Nockamixan State Park. Jason was 18 years old and a 2020 Pennridge graduate. He loved playing his guitars, video games, and taking walks in nature to take amazing pictures and spending time with his girlfriend,” the family said.
Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers responded to the scene around 5:15 p.m. Saturday and found Kutt suffering from a gunshot wound.
The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives say a witness reported seeing a man in hunting gear leaving the area.
Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.
