BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was shot at Nockamixon State Park, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office. This happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the Old Ridge Pike Road entrance of the park.
Officials say Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
Detectives say a witness reported seeing a male in hunting gear leaving the area.
Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Pennsylvania GOP Asks Supreme Court Again To Block State’s Ballot Extension
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Ballots Can’t Be Tossed Out Over Voter Signature
You must log in to post a comment.