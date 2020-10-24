Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old is dead after Philadelphia police say he was shot Saturday morning. According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Duval Street around 12:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived at the scene they found the teen lying next to a 2015 white Ford Edge. Police say he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates the teen was at 500 E. Duval Street for the vigil of Yusef Nash, who was killed earlier this month on Mt. Airy Avenue.
So far, there is no word on any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
