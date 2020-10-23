WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden again ripped President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus, accusing Trump of failing the American people. Biden outlined a COVID-19 plan of his own during a live address Friday afternoon.

Biden’s started his speech taking jabs at Trump, saying the president invited the virus into the White House, but he ended it with a unifying message.

“Science-backed guidance,” Biden said.

Biden delivered a speech Friday afternoon in Wilmington about his COVID-19 recovery plan. News headlines about the pandemic and how dire it’s been to the country under the Trump administration were displayed behind him.

“We can pull our country out of this god-awful spiral we’re in,” Biden said.

Biden’s recovery plan would ramp up COVID-19 testing, increase personal protective equipment for hospitals and when a vaccine is finally rolled out, Biden says it would be free for people whether or not they have health insurance.

“I’m not going to shut down the country,” Biden said. “I’m going to shut down the virus.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Trump said a vaccine is on the horizon.

“It’s ready. It’s going to be announced within weeks and it’s going to be delivered,” Trump said during the final presidential debate. “We have Operation Warp Speed. The military is going to distribute the vaccine.”

But Biden also pointed out on Friday to beat COVID-19, his plan would mandate mask-wearing in all federal buildings. He also wants to get every governor to mandate face masks.

“Wearing a mask is not a political statement,” Biden said. “It’s a scientific imperative. It’s a point of patriotic pride.”

Biden also urged people to follow the science and that the country would then get out of the pandemic much faster.

