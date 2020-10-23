PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot and killed in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Friday. The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the 1700 block of North 31st Street.
Authorities say the victim was shot multiple times in his chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead at 8:15 p.m.
Investigators say a weapon was recovered from the victim.
There are no arrests at this time as police say the investigation remains ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
