PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An oil spill on Broadkill Beach in Sussex County, Delaware appears to be spreading. According to initial estimates, more than 215 galloons of oil from an active “sea vessel” spilled into the Delaware Bay.
But, it appears the spill may be larger than first reported.
The spill now covers at least seven miles of coastline.
Crews are working quickly to avoid a potential environmental disaster before it can affect wildlife like sea turtles, horseshoe crabs and sea birds.
