BROADKILL BEACH, Del. (AP) – An approximately 215-gallon oil spill has been discovered at a Delaware beach. The spill from an unknown source spanned three-quarters of a mile of upper Delaware Bay coastline, depositing much of the oil that came ashore in the sand at Broadkill Beach, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control said in a news release Monday.
A reconnaissance flight determined the size of the spill.
Samples of the oil will be provided to the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday to be analyzed for a “petroleum fingerprint” that might determine its source, the department said.
The department was also working with the Coast Guard’s environmental contractor to clean up the spill.
