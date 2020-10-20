PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A FedEx delivery driver was critically wounded in a shooting in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 800 block of South 3rd Street, shortly before noon.
The approximately 30-year-old driver was shot in the chest and leg.
He was transported to Jefferson Hospital by police and is currently in critical condition.
One man has been arrested.
FedEx called it a “terrible incident.”
“We are aware of the terrible incident involving a team member in Philadelphia this afternoon, and our thoughts are with him during this time,” the company said in a statement. “There is no higher priority for FedEx Ground than the safety of our team members. We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they conduct their investigation.”
