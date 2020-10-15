Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Voters will have a new place to drop off their ballots in Delaware County, despite a challenge from Republicans. A judge ruled Thursday that Delaware County can open a voter service center at the Philadelphia Union’s stadium in Chester.
Some Republicans tried fighting that, saying the county didn’t let the public weigh in on the plan.
The ruling means people can go to Subaru Park Friday through Sunday to register to vote, request a mail-in ballot and drop off ballots.
