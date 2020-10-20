PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that former President Barack Obama will travel to Philadelphia on Wednesday for his first campaign event to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Obama is scheduled to arrive in Philadelphia in the early afternoon, where he will participate in at least two events.
The main event will be a drive-in car rally at the sports complex in South Philadelphia, featuring Obama and a large contingent of invited Democrats.
Obama’s main focus will be on engaging Black male voters, which the campaign believes is critical to securing local victory over President Donald Trump.
On the same day, the campaign plans to release targeted advertising to this specific audience.
While there have been targeted invitations to the sports complex event, it will not be public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Supporters are being encouraged to watch a live stream of the event on the campaign’s website.
