PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For some Eagles fans, Sunday’s loss to the Ravens was a win. They were able to see the team in action for the first time this season.

This season has not been going well for the Birds, and fans knew that coming in. Win or lose, they wanted to be inside the Linc for the very first home game with fans this season.

Eagles’ Fourth-Quarter Rally Falls Short In 30-28 Loss To Ravens

Disappointed fans filed out of the Linc Sunday afternoon after the Eagles’ 30-28 loss to the Ravens. Just around 5,500 to 6,000 fans were allowed to purchase tickets because of the city’s COVID-19 regulations.

Inside the stadium, fans were required to wear masks and were kept in seating pods six feet apart from other fans.

There wasn’t a lot to cheer about as the Eagles were blown out in the first half. A fourth-quarter comeback brought some excitement to the stands, but it wasn’t enough.

“I think there’s a lot of holes on both sides of the ball. I know Carson [Wentz] gets a lot of the flack being the quarterback, that’s just his role, he has to accept it. There’s a lot of holes on the whole team, so we just got to rebuild,” fan Javi Marroquin said.

“It was actually pretty eerie being in there with not a whole stadium. It was weird, yeah, totally weird, the energy is different, it’s definitely not the same. Obviously not the same team like we’ve had in the past,” said fan Danielle Brennan.

“It’s really important to be here to show that we’re all one team, we’re all united. It’s hard for the Eagles to be successful without their fans, we’re the biggest part of the team,” fan Aaron Weston said.

Despite the loss and the team’s dismal 1-4-1 record, fans say they would attend Thursday’s home games against the Giants because the team needs their support now more than ever.