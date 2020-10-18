PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — After a dreadful first half, the Eagles fought back to give the Ravens a scare late, but it wasn’t enough. The Birds dropped to 1-4-1 after a 30-28 loss to Baltimore Sunday.

The Eagles rallied behind three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to come within two points and just under two minutes remaining. But a poorly executed run-pass option play on the two-point conversion doomed any chance the Birds may have had as Carson Wentz was tackled at the line of scrimmage.

Eagles fans were allowed back at the Linc Sunday but the Birds didn’t give them much to cheer for, at least not early on. In fact, there were plenty of reasons to boo in the Eagles’ loss to the Ravens.

Still, after trailing 17-0 at the half, the Eagles fought back to make it a game.

On the third play from scrimmage, Wentz hit receiver John Hightower perfectly in the hands on a deep bomb but the rookie dropped it. The Eagles’ offense had -12 yards on their first six drives before picking it up in the second half.

The Birds got their first points of the day on a long 74-yard run by Miles Sanders, who fumbled into the end zone but was recovered by J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for the touchdown. Tight end Jason Croom later scored on a 3-yard catch from Wentz.

The Traves Fulgham show continued as he scored in his third straight game and posted six receptions for 75 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

But the Birds’ offense was largely a mess — again — for much of the game. Wentz was sacked six times as his patchwork offensive line was beaten over and over.

Still, Wentz hung tough and delivered tossed two touchdowns and ran for another.

Zach Ertz and Sanders both left the game with injuries.

Next up, the 1-4-1 Eagles host the 1-5 New York Giants Thursday night.

TAKE IT AWAY

The Ravens have forced a turnover in 19 straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and second-longest in franchise history. Baltimore has 33 takeaways during the 19-game stretch.

SCORING 20

Baltimore has scored at least 20 points in 29 straight regular-season games since Jackson became the starter in Week 11 of the 2018 season. It’s the second-longest such streak in NFL history behind Denver, which did it 30 consecutive games from 2012-14.

INJURIES

Ravens: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), CB Anthony Averett (shoulder) and OL Tyre Phillips (hand).

Eagles: Sanders didn’t return after his long run. … Ertz (ankle), DT Malik Jackson (quad), RT Jack Driscoll (ankle) and S K’Von Wallace (shoulder).

