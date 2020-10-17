PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In honor of 100 years since the suffrage movement, the SHE Leads organization hosted an overnight road rally to New York, where the first Woman’s Rights Convention took place in 1848. Women marched in cities across the United States, including New York and Washington, D.C., on Saturday to urge Americans to cast their ballots.
“I would say you have to vote,” Britney Fisher said. “Your rights are in question right now.”
Many involved in those demonstrations voiced their opposition over President Donald Trump’s conservative Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In Philadelphia, women mobilized as well. The Vision 2020 Women’s SHE Leads road rally returned to East Falls around 3:30 p.m. Saturday after departing Friday for Seneca Falls, New York — known as the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.
The goal of the motorcade, led by female race car drivers, was to drive women to the polls.
“Part of our mission is to encourage women to vote and to teach women, all the public, really, about the history of the suffrage movement,” Vision 2020 President Lynn Yeakel said, “which is quite an amazing 72-year history. It was a journey that we just took symbolically.”
Vision 2020 is a national nonpartisan equality coalition and the road event is its second event in their yearlong commemoration of the 19th Amendment.
