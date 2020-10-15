PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are trying to solve multiple carjackings this week. That includes one committed in broad daylight.

Police say carjacking is cyclical and at this point, there’s no reason to believe a pattern exists in the city.

Police say six suspects follow a 21-year-old man into his car at gunpoint in a brazen, broad daylight carjacking Monday in Port Richmond.

“They did release the victim once they got to West Philadelphia — he was unharmed — but they did take his car keys, his car, his wallet and his phone,” Philadelphia Police Lt. Robert Brockenbrough said.

Brockenbrough of the East Detective Division says police still need your help in identifying the suspects.

It’s one of three carjackings in this division alone this week, including one at a gas station on Hunting Park Avenue and another overnight in Kensington.

“Unfortunately, this has been a bad year, 2020 is just a very strange year with COVID and everything, so, unfortunately, people are getting more desperate. There are less jobs and desperate people commit desperate acts so yes, there has been like an increase in thefts from vehicle,” Brockenbrough said.

Despite this, Brockenbrough says there’s no reason to believe a pattern exists.

However, staying vigilant is always important. Be aware of your surroundings and make sure your car is locked and windows are up.

“If you are the victim of a robbery, give the individuals the property they want. Nothing is worth your life,” Brockenbrough said.

In terms of break-ins, theft from cars is actually down 10% in 2020, as compared to 2019, according to police statistics.