PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the group of men who held a gun to the back of a man’s head and stole his vehicle in Port Richmond. Police say on Monday, Oct. 12, a 21-year-old man left his car running while he was inside a corner store on the 2600 block of Ann Street around 5:45 p.m.
When the man returned to his car, he told police he noticed that there were three unknown men with handguns sitting inside the back of his car. Two additional men got into the car and the men in the backseat put guns to the back of the 21-year-old’s head and pulled him into the backseat.
Then, they drove off with the victim inside of the vehicle.
Wanted: Suspects for Robbery in the 24th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/N49wD7sPzp pic.twitter.com/t2nqyIr8mr
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) October 14, 2020
The victim was later dropped off at 52nd and Woodland Avenue and the suspects drove off at a high rate of speed in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3243.
