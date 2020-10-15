PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of her 5-year-old son. Police announced murder charges against Jennifer Joseph on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say Devon Joseph’s father found him lying face down in the bathtub of their West Philadelphia apartment with a stab wound to the neck, on the 4800 block of Pine Street, on Oct. 12 just after 10 p.m.
“He was able to take the son out of the tub before police arrived and when medics arrived the boy was unresponsive,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Medics conducted CPR but were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Jennifer Joseph was observed in a nearby bedroom bleeding from self-inflicted lacerations to her wrist.
She was transported to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition. Officials guarded her as a prisoner.
Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.
Anyone struggling with mental heath should contact the 24-hour Mental Health Delegate Line at 215-685-6440.
