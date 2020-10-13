PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating the tragic death of a 5-year-old boy in West Philadelphia. His mother was also taken to the hospital with what appears to be self-inflicted injuries.

Police say the child was violently killed in his home and his mother may be responsible. Although the mother may have also tried killing herself, she was conscious, walking and talking when officers arrived on the scene.

Detectives continue to search for clues in this awful tragedy.

Authorities say a 5-year-old boy was home alone with his mother in their West Philadelphia apartment when his father walked in to find his son face down in the bathtub and stabbed in the neck.

“He was able to take the son out of the tub before police arrived and when medics arrived the boy was unresponsive, he also had a laceration to his neck,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Medics conducted CPR but were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead just after 11 p.m. at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

His mother was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with what appears to be self-inflicted slash wounds to her wrist.

“We believe there’s a possibility the 40-year-old mother may have some mental health issues, and stabbed herself in the wrist and also caused the laceration to her 5-year-old son’s neck,” Small said.

The boy’s mother is currently listed in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are conducting the investigation.

Anyone struggling with mental heath should contact the 24-hour Mental Health Delegate Line at 215-685-6440.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.