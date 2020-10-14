CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lancaster news, Local TV, Ricardo Munoz

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — Officials in Lancaster have justified a police officer’s use of deadly force last month. An investigation began following the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz on Sept. 13.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street just after 4 p.m.

Munoz reportedly chased the officer with a knife when he turned and opened fire. The man died at the scene, authorities said.

The district attorney’s office say “there was no time or opportunity for de-escalation.”

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office released bodycam footage of the incident last month. The video is graphic and may be disturbing to some.

“The footage shows that when the officer gets in front of a residence in the 300 block of Laurel Street, Munoz immediately emerges from inside and runs toward the officer, brandishing a knife above his head, in clear view, in a threatening manner. The officer then fired,” the DA’s Office said.

Officials said no one else was struck by gunfire.

“A police-involved shooting has a significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets,” District Attorney Heather Adams said. “However, I am asking that all reactions be tempered as the investigation is ongoing.”

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Lancaster following Munoz’s death. As a result, eight people were arrested. 

Comments