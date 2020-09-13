CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police fatally shot a man in Lancaster after responding to a domestic disturbance call authorities said Sunday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 300 block of Laurel Street.

Authorities said the 27-year-old man, armed with a knife, lunged at the officers when they opened fire. The man died at the scene, authorities said. He was later identified as Ricardo Munoz.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office released bodycam footage of the incident on Sunday night. Warning, the video is graphic and may be disturbing to some.

“The footage shows that when the officer gets in front of a residence in the 300 block of Laurel Street, Munoz immediately emerges from inside and runs toward the officer, brandishing a knife above his head, in clear view, in a threatening manner. The officer then fired,” the DA’s Office said.

Officials said no one else was struck by gunfire.

“A police-involved shooting has a significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets,” District Attorney Heather Adams said. “However, I am asking that all reactions be tempered as the investigation is ongoing.”

Adams’ office will lead an investigation into the shooting, which remains active and ongoing.

More than 100 people gathered in the area of the scene after the shooting on Sunday night, protesting the police’s response.

