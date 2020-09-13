LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police fatally shot a man in Lancaster after responding to a domestic disturbance call authorities said Sunday. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 300 block of Laurel Street.

Authorities said the 27-year-old man, armed with a knife, lunged at the officers when they opened fire. The man died at the scene, authorities said. He was later identified as Ricardo Munoz.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office released bodycam footage of the incident on Sunday night. Warning, the video is graphic and may be disturbing to some.

#BREAKING @Lancaster_DA release body cam video from todays fatal Officer involved shooting. Video shows 27 year old Ricardo Munoz running toward an officer with a knife above his head before being shot *GRAPHIC* . @CBSPhilly #LancasterPA pic.twitter.com/ERXKhNijMh — Joshua Crompton (@PhillyNewsGuy) September 14, 2020

“The footage shows that when the officer gets in front of a residence in the 300 block of Laurel Street, Munoz immediately emerges from inside and runs toward the officer, brandishing a knife above his head, in clear view, in a threatening manner. The officer then fired,” the DA’s Office said.

Officials said no one else was struck by gunfire.

“A police-involved shooting has a significant impact on a community, as we are seeing with the large number of individuals gathering in the streets,” District Attorney Heather Adams said. “However, I am asking that all reactions be tempered as the investigation is ongoing.”

Adams’ office will lead an investigation into the shooting, which remains active and ongoing.

We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods. — Lancaster DA (@Lancaster_DA) September 14, 2020

More than 100 people gathered in the area of the scene after the shooting on Sunday night, protesting the police’s response.

