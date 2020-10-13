PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will welcome fans back to Lincoln Financial Field for the first time this season, as the Birds take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday. The city is limiting the venue to 7,500 people total, including teams, staff, media and fans, so about 5,500 to 6,000 fans will be able to snag tickets.

It’s welcome news in a time when the team and surrounding businesses could use a boost.

“I think definitely having a fan base will help any sports team, because they look for that energy in the stadium,” said George Godsey of Hammonton, New Jersey, as he had lunch at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly.

“It’s a slow start to the season because the fans, for all of the local businesses especially, they give us all a hype,” said Frank SanGiuliano of Pastificio Deli on Packer Avenue.

Season ticket holders who opted into the 2020 season will have the chance to buy up to six tickets together, starting on Wednesday. Frank Scherer, a season ticket holder from Washington Township, New Jersey, said it’s a great move, but he’s opting out for now.

”No, at this moment I would not, just because family bringing things back and all, and they’re not playing really well,” he said.

Those who do attend will be required to wear an approved mask — no bandannas or masks with valves allowed. People will be seated in pods six feet apart in all directions. There will be mobile ticketing and cashless concessions.

Though no tailgating will be permitted, businesses near the stadium, like Pastificio Deli, are looking forward to the business that comes along with home games, even with a smaller crowd.

”There’s no fans like Eagles fans, so having everybody back in the stadium, and back in action will be, I’m sure, a big boost for not only the players, but also the rest of the businesses in the area,” said Anthony Messina of Pastificio Deli.

On Wednesday, season ticket holders will also be able to purchase tickets for next Thursday’s home game against the New York Giants. Any leftover tickets will be sold to the general public.

Although Sunday will mark the return of pro sports to the Linc this season, Temple football fans actually will be first to see a game on Saturday. The university will offer tickets to family members of the team only, before offering tickets to other fans later this season.

Catch Sunday’s Eagles game against the Ravens on CBS3 at 1 p.m.