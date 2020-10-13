PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans will finally be allowed back inside Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia officials announced Tuesday new guidance for how many people can attend indoor and outdoor events as the city still battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidance goes into effect Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Eagles’ home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Up to 7,500 people will be allowed inside Lincoln Financial Field. That number encapsulates players, staff and fans.

“We have been working very closely with state and local officials, public health experts and the National Football League on a number of scenarios to safely bring Eagles fans back to Lincoln Financial Field,” said Eagles president Don Smolenski. “After many thoughtful and active discussions, we are thrilled to announce that the fan experience will return to Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday.”

Due to the limited capacity at Lincoln Financial Field, single-game tickets versus the Ravens and New York Giants — which takes place on Thursday, Oct. 22 — will go on sale to season ticket members who have opted into the 2020 season beginning on Wednesday. Tickets will be sold in groups with the ability to purchase as many as six tickets in the same seating pod. Any remaining tickets for the Ravens and Giants games will go on sale to the general public and communicated at a later date. Single-game tickets for the remaining 2020 home games will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Tailgating will not be permitted.

For indoor events, the city is allowing 10% maximum occupancy for venues that hold up to 2,000 people, and for more than 2,000 people, 10% of maximum occupancy up to 250 people.

Regarding outdoor events, the city is allowing 20% maximum occupancy for venues that hold 0-2,000 people; 15% of maximum occupancy for 2,001-10,000 people; and for sites that hold over 10,000 people, 15% maximum occupancy up to 7,500 people.

Venues must require attendees to wear masks or face coverings and comply with six-foot social distancing requirements.

