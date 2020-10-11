PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Where were you for the Travis Fulgham game? Is the Eagles’ receiver the next Jerry Rice? Probably not, but you wouldn’t know that from social media’s reaction to the 25-year-old’s performance in the Birds’ 38-29 loss to the Steelers Sunday.

Fulgham posted 1o receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles fell to 1-3-1 on the season. It’s no surprise the Birds are desperate for receiving help — JJ Arcega-Whiteside was the team’s second-leading receiver with one catch for 37 yards — so an explosion like this set Eagles Twitter on fire.

Eagles’ practice squad quarterback Josh McCown liked what he saw.

That’s a bad mutha-Fulgham

💪🏼🦅 — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) October 11, 2020

Is Fulgham better than Randy Moss? The numbers don’t lie.

In their first 2 starts… Randy Moss: 10 catches, 184 yards, 2 TD Travis Fulgham: 11 catches, 209 yards, 2 TD MAKES U THINK — Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) October 11, 2020

Travis Fulgham is going to be doing Gary Barbara commercials by the end of the week — shamus (@shamus_clancy) October 11, 2020

Travis Fulgham is having the best Eagles WR game in like 60 years — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) October 11, 2020

If Silver Linings Playbook took place in 2020, BradCoop would be wearing a Travis Fulgham jersey — shamus (@shamus_clancy) October 11, 2020

This one hurt.

Travis Fulgham is what they thought JJ Arcega-Whiteside was… #Eagles — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 11, 2020

https://twitter.com/NFLGimpy/status/1315373855372980225