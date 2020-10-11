CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Philadelphia Eagles, Talkers, Travis Fulgham

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Where were you for the Travis Fulgham game? Is the Eagles’ receiver the next Jerry Rice? Probably not, but you wouldn’t know that from social media’s reaction to the 25-year-old’s performance in the Birds’ 38-29 loss to the Steelers Sunday.

Fulgham posted 1o receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown as the Eagles fell to 1-3-1 on the season. It’s no surprise the Birds are desperate for receiving help — JJ Arcega-Whiteside was the team’s second-leading receiver with one catch for 37 yards — so an explosion like this set Eagles Twitter on fire.

Eagles’ practice squad quarterback Josh McCown liked what he saw.

Is Fulgham better than Randy Moss? The numbers don’t lie.

This one hurt.

https://twitter.com/NFLGimpy/status/1315373855372980225

Comments