PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The Eagles’ defense was shredded for a season-high 38 points, including four touchdowns by Steelers rookie receiver Chase Claypool, in a 38-29 loss in Pittsburgh Sunday. The loss drops the Eagles to 1-3-1 on the season, but the good news is the NFC East is a wasteland.

The Eagles’ D had no answer for Claypool who toasted the Birds for four touchdowns on the day — three receiving and one rushing. Claypool put the game out of reach with a 35-yard touchdown after the Elliott miss to put the Steelers up 38-29.

The Steelers scored on five straight possessions to take a 31-14 lead in the third quarter, but the Eagles stormed back behind Wentz, who connected with Greg Ward for an 8-yard touchdown pass and found Travis Fulgham for a 4-yard score with 11:27 left.

Philadelphia, which at one point converted 10 straight third downs, had a chance to take the lead following a fumble by Steelers tight end Eric Ebron but Jake Elliott’s 57-yard field-goal attempt sailed wide right with 3:18 to go.

Pittsburgh took over and a personal foul facemask by the Eagles pushed the Steelers into Philadelphia territory. Facing third-and-8 from the Philadelphia 35, Claypool lined up in the slot, zipped past Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton and sprinted into the end zone while the 4,708 fans allowed into Heinz Field erupted.

But there was a bright spot for the Eagles. Where were you for the Travis Fulgham game?

Fulgham, who was elevated from the practice squad before the Birds’ Week 4 win over the 49ers, finished with 10 receptions, 152 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles are in desperate need of playmakers on the outside and they may have found something in Fulgham.

After a disastrous start to the season, Carson Wentz strung together another solid outing vs. the Steelers’ stout defense.

Wentz finished 20 for 32 with 258 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions — the second coming on a desperation heave on 4th and 20 on the Birds’ final possession.

Next up, the Eagles return home for a 1 p.m. Sunday matchup with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

INJURIES

Eagles: OL Lane Johnson was carted to the locker room in the third quarter with an ankle injury. Johnson has been dealing with a balky ankle all season and underwent a procedure last week to remove a cyst that had been bothering him. LB Duke Reily left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury.

Steelers: Lost Pro Bowl left guard David DeCastro in the first quarter with an abdominal injury. Rookie Kevin Dotson filled in. WR Diontae Johnson left with a back injury and did not return after a first-quarter punt return.

