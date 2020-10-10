Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man who has become affectionately known as “Ya Fav Trashman” in Philadelphia is giving back to fellow frontline workers. Eyewitness News was at Voice of Praise Worldwide Ministries on Old York Road for a food drive organized by Terrill Haigler.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more people are experiencing food insecurity, even those who continue to work.
Saturday’s giveaway first served frontline workers and then allowed anyone from the community to come.
Haigler gained local fame through his Instagram account @_yafavtrashman, where he raised tens of thousands of dollars to buy personal protective equipment for his coworkers.
