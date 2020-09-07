PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Workers are sending a strong message on this Labor Day holiday. A large crowd rallied outside City Hall on Monday demanding safer working conditions during the pandemic.

Several unions joined forces to draw attention to the dangers still facing essential employees, months into the pandemic. They included sanitation, water and highway employees, healthcare workers and educators.

They are demanding access to PPE, hazard pay, no cuts to public services or worker layoffs.

A lot of the people rallying say the coronavirus has made their already difficult jobs even harder.

Terrill Haigler, a city sanitation worker known by his Instagram handle “Ya Fav Trashman,” raised tens of thousands of dollars to purchase PPE out of his own pocket for his co-workers and served as the rally’s emcee.

“It’s been brutal, it’s been rough and that’s one of the reasons why we’re out here because we survived it and we’re surviving it now,” Haigler said. “We just wanted to stand in solidarity with each and every frontline worker and let them know we are all in this together.”

In a tweet Monday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney wrote about the importance of recognizing labor unions for their work in advocating for worker protections.

“As you celebrate the unofficial end of summer—the strangest one of my lifetime—please keep yourself and others safe. #MaskUpPHL. And on this Labor Day, take time to reflect on the importance of our unions. Their advocacy has ensured critical protections to keep all workers safe,” Kenney wrote in a tweet.