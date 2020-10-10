PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help locating a driver and vehicle in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Hunting Park. It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.
Police say 52-year-old Ralphi Rosario of East Louden Street was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. He was struck so forcefully that he was thrown about 75 feet from the site of impact, police say.
On Saturday, authorities released new details about the vehicle they’re searching for. They say it was a 2005 to 2010 Chrysler 300, two-tone Gray doors and fenders, black hood, roof and trunk lid, and also has tinted windows.
Police also say that the right rear tire is either missing a hub cap or riding on a spare tire.
If you recognize the vehicle, you’re being asked to contact police.
