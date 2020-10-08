Police: Man Struck, Thrown 75 Feet During Deadly Hit-And-Run In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in Hunting Park. It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say the 52-year-old victim was crossing the street when he was hit. He was struck so forcefully that he was thrown about 75 feet from the site of impact.

“This 52-year-old male, last known address is in New York. So we don’t know what he was doing in the immediate area, but we know his vehicle is pulled over on the side of the road, and we believe he was going to a nearby lunch truck, which is pretty common in this particular intersection,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “The victim had severe head trauma.”

Eyewitnesses describe the vehicle that hit the man as a dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police also say after hitting that victim, the driver sped off from the scene, went around the block, and then went back to see what happened and then took off again.