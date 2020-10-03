PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A big crowd was at the Liacouras Center on Saturday morning for an event outside of the satellite election office meant to encourage early voting in this year’s presidential election.

Officials say voting in the 2020 election is critical.

“It is especially critical to Black and brown communities so what I’m going to ask everybody here to be part of the movement,” an official said. “I need you to help us to get people registered and to help us to get people to vote.”

2020 Election Guide: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware

The event was sponsored by City Commissioner Omar Sabir to serve as a resource for residents who may be confused about how to cast their ballots this year.

After you’ve made your selections on the ballot, insert the ballot into the secrecy envelope, then insert the secrecy envelope into the voter declaration/return envelope. Remember, #NoNakedBallots! pic.twitter.com/a4BHiWaxdb — Commissioner Al Schmidt (@Commish_Schmidt) October 3, 2020

Philadelphia Officials Respond To Trump Campaign’s ‘Baseless’ Lawsuit Trying To ‘Tie The Election Up In The Courts’

The goal is to make sure all residents know how to vote and to increase voter participation among city residents this year.