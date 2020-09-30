PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia election officials are pushing back against comments President Donald Trump made during the debate on Tuesday night. They say the satellite election offices they’ve opened are not polling places and therefore, poll watchers are unnecessary and not allowed.

The Trump campaign is threatening to sue over all of this. It started with a tweet from the president’s son alleging that the campaign’s poll watchers were “blocked” and “kicked out” of the newly opened satellite election centers in Philadelphia.

It led to this comment from Trump during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.

“You know why? Because bad things happen in Philadelphia,” Trump said. “Bad things.”

During a city commissioner’s elections meeting on Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, officials adamantly responded to the president’s remarks.

“My reaction was that he said the same thing in 2016 for those of us who remember back then,” Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said. “It was pretty much the same chant about Philadelphia.”

Philadelphia elections officials have opened seven new satellite election offices around the city, where voters can request, receive, fill out and submit a mail ballot in one stop. Ultimately, 17 will be open by Election Day on Nov. 3. They say these are not polling places, just temporary centers and poll workers are not required by law.

“It is not a polling location,” Deeley said. “It is a temporary election office where services are made available to citizens who would like to register to vote or request their mail-in ballot. They can vote their mail ballot there or they can take it home and vote on it at their dining room table.”

Representatives from the Trump campaign made their argument to elections officials, saying they want a presence at these centers.

“Because voting is occurring at these satellite offices, the Trump campaign requests that we immediately be able to appoint poll watchers to observe the voting at these satellite offices,” a campaign representative said.

With five weekends until Election Day, preserving the vote — whether by mail or in-person — and protecting voters’ rights is of utmost importance in a battleground state like Pennsylvania.

State officials vehemently stand behind laws countering the Trump campaign’s allegations.

“The president alleged that poll watchers were wrongfully kept out of these satellite offices,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “This is completely inaccurate.”