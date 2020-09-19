PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have identified one of the two suspects Philadelphia police say opened fire on three plainclothes officers in the city’s Cedarbrook neighborhood on Friday night. Police say Jeffione Thomas is wanted for the attempted murder of Philadelphia police officers.
Police say the last known address for Thomas was in the 7800 block of Fayette Street. There is an active warrant out for Thomas’ arrest.
The officers were on a plainclothes assignment in Cedarbrook when a man, police believe to be Thomas, was riding a bicycle and fired a gun at their SUV.
As police exchanged fire with him, another man down the street started firing at the officers.
Two of the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A third officer was not hurt.
Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact police.
