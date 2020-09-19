PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search continues for two people who Philadelphia police say opened fire on three plainclothes officers in the city’s Cedarbrook neighborhood on Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Fayette and Sharpnack Streets.

“An incredibly dangerous, outrageous situation,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Police say one officer noticed a man on a bicycle slowly riding near them. When the officers rolled down the window to ask if he was OK, authorities say the man yelled an expletive and fired on the car, striking it several times.

“Drove away approximately 50 feet before they crashed their car up against a cyclone fence,” Gripp said. “Their vehicle was struck several times. There were three plainclothes officers inside the car. Two male officers in the front, a female officer riding in the back. The driver, it appears that one of the bullets penetrated the vehicle, went through the driver’s seat and stopped by his bulletproof vest.”

A female officer in the backseat suffered a cut on her leg, according to police, but it’s unclear if she was struck by shrapnel or broken glass.

Authorities say the officers got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with the man. While that was happening, police another man down the street started firing at the officers.

All three officers are expected to be OK.

Authorities say the two suspects fled the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

CBS3’s Kimberly Davis contributed to this report.