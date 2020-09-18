PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Loved ones gathered Friday night to remember a 21-year-old man murdered in a barrage of bullets earlier this week. Khallid Henderson was one of five people shot while playing basketball at a Spring Garden playground on Wednesday night.

Henderson’s family is urging the youth to put the guns down. On Friday, dozens gathered to remember the young life that was stolen due to yet another senseless act of violence.

“His signature is, ‘I love you’ with a wet kiss on the side of your face,” Khalilah Moore, Henderson’s grandmother, said. “Every time he enters or exits a room.”

Moore is cherishing the memories, knowing no new ones will be made. Her grandson, 21-year-old Khallid Henderson, was gunned down on Wednesday night at Roberto Clemente Park in Spring Garden.

“Put the guns down, put them down,” Moore said. “We’re killing each other for no apparent reason. There’s no reason that we have to kill each other. Find out who you are. You are great kings and queens.”

TONIGHT: The grandmother of Khallid Henderson is urging the youth to put the guns down. The family will bury Khallid tomorrow, but so far no arrests have been made in the quintuple shooting. Hear more from the victim’s grandmother on @CBSPhilly at 11. pic.twitter.com/Fs9ASu9L64 — Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) September 19, 2020

But, unfortunately, Henderson’s family is preparing to bury their king.

On Friday evening, dozens gathered for a balloon release at 10th and Wallace Streets.

Green and white were Henderson’s favorite colors.

There are still no arrests in the quintuple shooting that took the lives of Henderson and one other young man at 18th and Wallace Streets.

Moore is calling on Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

“I need Outlaw to help me. She’s my sorority sister. When she meets me, she’ll know,” Moore said. “I need Outlaw to help me.”

As police continue to search for the people responsible for such a violent crime, Moore says her grandchild will not die in vain.

“He’s one of a kind. They took my one of a kind,” Moore said.

The family will bury Henderson on Saturday.

You’re being asked to call the police if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.