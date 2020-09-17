PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a quintuplet shooting on a basketball court in Spring Garden left two men dead and injured three others on Wednesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. near the Roberto Clemente Playground at 18th and Wallace Streets.

Police say 21-year-old Khalid Henderson was shot multiple times in the chest and died at the scene and 18-year-old Jayden Lucas was shot in the lower back and later died at the hospital. A 19-year-old was shot in the torso and is in critical condition and another 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

An 18-year-old man also suffered gunshot wounds to both hips.

Investigators say at least 55 shell casings were found at the scene. Police say the victims were targeted by three gunmen who opened fire while more than 15 people were in the park.

Investigators say the five victims were playing basketball when the three shooters opened fire and chased down the victims.

“We have video that shows three males enter the playground from Wallace Street and targeted the deceased male, chased him around the playground and shot him multiple times to his torso, then opened fire on the other group of males that was also in the playground, which was the males that we transported to the hospital,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said.

One man who lives nearby heard the shots and thought it was fireworks.

“I was sitting on my couch watching TV and I thought I heard fireworks go off and that’s not really uncommon in this area so I kind of didn’t even think twice about it. But then a few minutes later, I saw cop cars and an ambulance drive by so I walked outside and a guy was walking past me and he was like, ‘yeah, four people just got shot,'” Pete Leonard said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video. Police are looking for two men wearing all black and another wearing a white T-shirt.

Police apprehended a person on Wallace Street who was inside a vehicle at the time. Police say he had a handgun but they are not sure if he’s directly connected with the shooting.

CBS3’s Greg Argos contributed to this report.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.