Comments
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A local contractor who is already in trouble with police is facing new charges. Prosecutors say they found child pornography on a tablet that belongs to Gregory Mahley.
The 51-year-old was already accused of installing mirrors on the stall doors in a girl’s bathroom at Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester Township.
Police say he used the mirrors to secretly record girls through an air conditioning vent while he was in a utility closet.
Mahley had access to the vents because he did work on the schools’ heating and air conditioning systems.
You must log in to post a comment.