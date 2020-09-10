GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) –An HVAC worker is behind bars after he’s accused of spying on a girl’s bathroom at Glen Landing Middle School in Gloucester Township. Prosecutors say 51-year-old Gregory Mahley installed mirrors on the bathroom stall doors.
Then he allegedly peered into the stalls from an air conditioning vent in the ceiling.
The district says it checked all of the buildings where Mahley worked and did not find any other suspicious activity.
Multi-temp Mechanical Inc. tells us Mahley no longer works for the company.
The school district superintendent released a statement reading in part: “Upon notification of suspicious behavior, the school’s administration immediately contacted local law enforcement authorities.
The investigation is now with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Gloucester Township Police Department.
