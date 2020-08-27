PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a blow to the offensive line earlier this offseason when right guard Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles putting him out for the season. Now, it appears the Birds have suffered another hit to the offensive line with second-year left tackle Andre Dillard expected to be out for the year due to a biceps injury, according to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

#Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard will miss this season with a biceps injury suffered in practice today, sources say. @RealDGunn first on the injury earlier. Tests revealed the team’s fears were warranted. Surgery needed. Tough one for last year’s first-round pick. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2020

The 24-year-old Dillard was expected to take over the starting left tackle role this season after being selected in the first round of last year’s draft. He started four games last year following injuries to Lane Johnson and Jason Peters. The team did re-sign Peters just prior to training camp after the injury to Brooks with the expectation that he would start at right guard.

Now, with Dillard reportedly done for the season, Garafolo reports that it is likely that Peters will move back to left tackle.

Where is Jason Peters when you need him? Oh, there he is. Look for him to move back to tackle. This was a contingency plan the #Eagles accounted for, and they're surely glad they did. https://t.co/K7ZFCQSE4A — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2020

How the team replaces Peters at right guard will be interesting to watch. Swing tackles Jordan Mailata and Matt Pryor have been playing largely at tackle in training camp so far, but could serve as potential options to slide into that spot. The team also has rookie Jack Driscoll along with second-year guard Sua Opeta.