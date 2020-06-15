PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the start of the NFL season still unclear, one thing is certain — the Philadelphia Eagles will be without their Pro Bowl right guard. Brandon Brooks took to Twitter to confirm reports that he tore his left Achilles tendon.
“So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I’ll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love,” Brooks said in a tweet.
The news was first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Derrick Gunn.
Back in the 2018 playoffs, Brooks tore his right Achilles against the Saints. He was able to return from that injury in eight months, in time for the 2019 season opener.
The guard’s 2019 season was cut short after he suffered a shoulder injury during a win over the Giants in the regular-season finale.
This past year, Brooks was named to his third consecutive Pro Bowl.
